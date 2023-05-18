Why Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Down 10% Today?

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.
What’s dragging BOOT stock down today is the retail company’s revenue of $425.7 million. That’s below the $441 million in revenue that Wall Street was expecting. Even if it’s an 11% increase year-over-year.
That’s unfortunate considering Boot Barn’s earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. That’s better than the $1.44 per share that analysts were predicting for the period. It also comes in higher than the $1.47 reported during the same time last year.
BOOT Stock Outlook
Also not helping out BOOT stock is its guidance for its fiscal first quarter of 2024. This has it expecting revenue between $357 million and $364 million. That would see it missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $388.22 million for the quarter.
In addition to that, Boot Barn is expecting earnings per share for the current quarter to range from 79 cents to 85 cents. That’s not looking good for BOOT stock next to analysts’ EPS estimate of $1.17 for the quarter.
For the full year of fiscal 2024, Boot Barn expects revenue of $1.69 billion to $1.723 billion alongside EPS of $4.70 to $5.00. This is another negative compared to Wall Street’s estimates of $1.8 billion and $5.80 per share for fiscal 2024.
BOOT stock is down 10.4% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.