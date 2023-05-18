Why Is Infobird (IFBD) Stock Up 44% Today?

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is gaining on Thursday even without any recent news from the software-as-a-service provider.
Investors looking for information behind the IFBD stock rally today won’t find much. The company hasn’t released any news reports or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give a reason for its gains today.
Instead, traders can point toward the heavy trading of IFBD stock to explain today’s movement. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume for IFBD is only around 98,000 shares.
Investors will want to keep that low average trading volume in mind today. It, combined with a closing price of $1.21 yesterday and a market capitalization of just $5.551, make IFBD a penny stock.
It’s worth pointing out IFBD’s penny stock status for a couple of reasons. First off, penny stocks are often subject to volatility, especially during pre-market hours. Secondly, these stocks are easier to manipulate by retail traders. These also help explain the stock’s rally today.
Other IFBD Stock News
While there’s no news about IFBD stock today, it did see a major change earlier this week. The company’s shares went through a reverse stock split on Monday. This saw it consolidate five shares into a single share of IFBD. It did so to boost its share price and regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
IFBD stock is up 43.8% as of Thursday morning.
