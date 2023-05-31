Why Is C3.ai (AI) Stock Down11% Today?

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock is slipping on Wednesday as investors wait for the company to release its latest earnings report later today.
C3.ai is set to release its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 after markets close today. The company will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern with management going over the earnings.
As for what investors should keep an eye on in the report, earnings per share and revenue will be important details. Wall Street is expecting the AI company to report losses per share of 17 cents alongside revenue of $71.32 million.
What to Expect From AI Stock
That depends on how well C3.ai performs in its upcoming earnings report. It could be a positive or negative catalyst depending on if it meets the expectations of Wall Street. Other factors in the report could also affect the company’s share price.
As for the falling price of AI stock today, that comes with some 21 million shares changing hands. This is closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 23 million shares. It’s worth noting this also comes after AI stocks underwent a recent rally.
AI stock is down 10.6% as of Wednesday morning but is up 253.8% since the start of the year.
