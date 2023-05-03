Why Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Up 125% Today?

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company released results from a Phase 3 trial for treating ovarian cancer.
According to a press release, the company reported positive top-line data from its clinical trial of Elahere. This is a treatment in development from the company for ovarian cancer. Today’s results showed it was effective in treating certain patients.
Kathleen Moore, principal investigator of the clinical trial, said the following about the results.
“I believe the data from the confirmatory MIRASOL trial are practice-changing. They demonstrate ELAHERE’s superiority to chemotherapy based on all efficacy endpoints, in particular overall survival, and build on the clinical benefit of ELAHERE previously reported in the SORAYA trial”
ImmunoGen also notes that it intends to seek Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe and a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in the US for Elahere. If approved, this could result in sales that could boost IMGN stock.
IMGN Stock Movement Today
Today’s positive clinical trial results have shares of IMGN stock seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 31 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 3.7 million shares.
IMGN stock is up 125.6% as of Wednesday morning and is up 145.4% since the start of the year.
