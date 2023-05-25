Why Is Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Stock Up 30% Today?

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEMKT:WTT) stock is getting a boost on Thursday after announcing the sale of the company.
Maury Microwave is the buyer with it agreeing to purchase Wireless Telecom Group for $2.13 per share. That represents a 34% premium to the closing price of WTT stock on Wednesday. It’s also a 50% premium to the stock’s value after it announced plans for strategic alternatives in July 2022.
The Board of Directors at Wireless Telecom Group has given its unanimous support to the sale. It’s also recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the deal. If that happens, and regulators approve, the deal should close in the third quarter of 2023.
When the deal closes, CEO Tim Whelan will step aside. This will leave the current Wireless Telecom Group executive team managing the company. It will continue to operate out of its headquarters in New Jersey as a division of Maury.
WTT Management Commentary
Whelan said the following about the sale to Maury Microwave.
“Once approved by shareholders, this transaction will achieve our goals of maximizing shareholder value by realizing the sum-of-the-parts value of our Company, and efficiently returning capital to our shareholders. We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our shareholders, the Company, our employees, and our customers.”
Heavy trading has some 440,000 shares of WTT stock on the move today. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 16,000 shares. It also has WTT stock climbing 30.2% higher on Thursday morning.
