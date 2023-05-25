Why Is Kubient (KBNT) Stock Up 106% Today?

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is rocketing on Thursday after announcing a merger agreement with Adomni.
According to a press release, Adomni will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubient. Following this, the combined company will focus on growing and developing Adomni’s programmatic advertising service and platform.
Adomni’s platform already serves some 725,000 connected digital out-of-home screens with its advertising campaigns. The goal is to use Kubient’s KAI, an artificial intelligence (AI), platform, to create better advertising campaigns for Adomni.
Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni, said the following about the news.
“By combining our platform for Digital-Out-Of-Home with Kubient’s leadership team and knowledge in the realms of online digital advertising and connected television, we believe we can bring these elements together and deliver a truly omni-channel advertising and content experience.”
Timing Of The Merger
Before the merger deal can close, Kubient and Adomni will first have to get approval from shareholders and regulators. If all goes well, the two companies expect the merger to be completed in the second half of 2023.
With today’s news comes some 4 million shares of KBNT stock traded. That’s incredibly heavy considering its daily average trading volume is closer to 57,000 shares. This comes as investors buy the stock alongside the merger announcement.
KBNT stock is up 106.1% as of Thursday morning.
