Why Is INVO Bioscience (INVO) Stock Up 82% Today

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is on the rise Monday after the company announced a public share offering on Friday.
According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from INVO Bioscience, certain investors may offer up some 6.24 million shares of INVO stock. The stock in this offering is connected to several funding and equity deals from earlier in 2023.
To go along with this, the company sold warrants to some of these investors as well. While the company won’t see any proceeds from the stock sales, it will generate some money when investors exercise those warrants.
INVO Bioscience notes that if all 5.69 million warrant shares are exercised, the company will see proceeds of $3.6 million. However, it can’t guarantee that this will happen. INVO also notes that it has taken on the financial responsibility of registering the shares in this offering.
INVO Stock Movement Today
In addition to the stock offering news, shares of INVO stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading on Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 20 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 343,000 shares.
INVO stock is up 81.7% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the most recent stock market news today will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Monday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning shares of Ford (NYSE:F) stock and more. You can catch up on all of this news at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- F Stock Alert: Ford Gets a Boost From the Department of Energy
- Ford Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest F Job Cuts
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.