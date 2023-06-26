Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the week right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are shares offerings, delisting notices, merger plans, and more to dive into.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rocketing close to 88% on heavy trading after announcing a share offering on Friday.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are surging 80% despite getting a second Nasdaq non-compliance notice.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock is soaring more than 69% with strong early morning trading.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are gaining over 61% alongside merger plans.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock is increasing more than 36% without any clear news this morning.
- Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares are rising over 30% with the release of positive Phase II clinical trial data.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is climbing more than 30% on Monday morning.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are getting an over 22% boost after signing a Taiwan wave energy agreement.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is jumping more than 18% with strong pre-market trading.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares are up over 16% today.
10 Top Losers
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is diving 20% after getting a delisting notice following a bankruptcy filing.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares are tumbling more than 16% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock is taking an over 16% beating after announcing a proposed public share offering.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are sliding more than 13% on Monday morning.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock is falling over 12% alongside a Nasdaq delisting update.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are sliding more than 12% on no apparent news this morning.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is dropping over 11% without any clear news.
- 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) shares are decreasing almost 11% this morning.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is slipping more than 10% today.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% due to its stock staying below the Nasdaq minimum bid.
