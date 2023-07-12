Why Is Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) Stock Up 71% Today?

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) stock is taking off on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company.
There have been no new press releases from Cadrenal Therapeutics that explain why its stock is up today. The same holds true for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Likewise, no analysts have given the stock coverage recently.
Instead, traders can point toward heavy trading volume as the reason behind the CVKD stock rally today. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, that’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 86,000 shares.
That low daily average trading volume is also worth noting. Combined with the company’s prior closing price of $1.74 per share, and its market capitalization of $20.398 million, it makes CVKD a penny stock.
Why That Matters For CVKD Stock
Penny stocks are oftentimes subject to volatility. This is typically due to certain types of traders manipulating the shares for quick gains. This is especially true when we see these kinds of rallies outside of normal trading hours.
This means that investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in CVKD stock right now. While the stock is currently up, it might not stay that way throughout the day.
CVKD stock is up 71.3% as of Wednesday morning.
