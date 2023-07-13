Why Is Jiuzi (JZXN) Stock Up 71% Today?

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the new energy vehicles sales company.
Instead of a press release or filing, it looks like heavy trading is behind today’s movement. As of this writing, more than 5.9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 114,000 shares.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is Jiuzi’s low share price and market capitalization. These come in at $2.79 per share and $7.262 million during the prior close of trading. Both of these put JZXN in penny stock territory.
Why That Matters for JZXN Stock
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s double true outside of normal trading hours. This is due to the ability of certain traders to come together and buy and sell shares. This lets them manipulate the price of the stock and pump it higher.
Of course, that means investors have to be wary about investing in penny stocks when they are seeing wild movement like today. While JZXN stock is up now, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way for long.
JZXN stock is up 70.6% as of Thursday morning.
