Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on this morning.
Moving stocks this morning are a stock’s public debut, earnings reports, a stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into the news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are soaring close to 37% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) stock is surging almost 31% after its game ARK: Survival Evolved appeared during the DEDsafío online competitive gaming event yesterday.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTPW) warrants are gaining over 24% after that IPO.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is rising more than 20% as an ADS ratio change goes into effect today.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares are increasing over 16% without any clear news this morning.
- Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock is climbing nearly 16% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares are heading more than 12% higher as it recovers from a similar drop yesterday.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is jumping over 11% on Thursday morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are up close to 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock is diving more than 30% after releasing preliminary Q2 earnings results.
- NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) shares are tumbling over 26% on Thursday morning.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock is taking an almost 26% beating after announcing pricing for a public stock offering.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are retreating more than 25% after a major rally yesterday.
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) stock is sliding over 23% following a malfunction with its new satellite.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares are falling more than 21% after a rally yesterday.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock is dropping over 21% after a contract sent shares higher yesterday.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are decreasing more than 18% after rallying yesterday.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is slipping over 14%, which continues its recent negative movement.
- Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.