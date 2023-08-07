Why Is Save Foods (SVFD) Stock Up 128% Today?

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the food treatment company.
There have been no new press releases or filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the rise in SVFD stock today. Additionally, no analysts have provided new coverage of the company that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally.
Even so, investors will note that shares of SVFD stock are seeing heavy trading on Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 5.3 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 172,000 shares.
Investors will also note that this isn’t the first day of this rally for SVFD stock. The company’s shares also saw extreme movement on Friday when some 6.3 million shares traded and the stock rallied about 15%.
What To Know About SVFD Stock
Before investors try to jump into the SVFD stock rally, they should know it’s a penny stock. This comes from its low price of 64 cents per share at Friday’s close, as well as its market capitalization of $3.727 million.
This is important to keep in mind as penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s especially true during pre-market trading. This is due to certain investors using the off hours to manipulate share prices with heavy trading. That may be what’s happening this morning.
SVFD stock is up 127.5% as of Monday morning.
