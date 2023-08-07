Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public offerings, and a bankruptcy filing traders have been waiting for.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are surging over 51% as it continues to rally after releasing its latest annual report on Friday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is soaring close to 46% after announcing details of an upcoming shareholder meeting.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are gaining more than 22% after announcing a secondary stock offering.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is increasing over 21% following a milestone update from its CEO.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are climbing nearly 21% on Monday morning.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is heading more than 15% higher ahead of its earnings release after markets close today.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares are getting an over 15% boost after announcing a release date for its earnings report.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) stock is jumping more than 13% this morning.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are up over 13% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is plummeting more than 41% after pricing a public share offering.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares are diving over 26% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is tumbling more than 17% after rallying Friday on a manufacturing agreement.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) shares are taking an over 16% beating after proposing a stock offering.
- Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) stock is sliding more than 15% after announcing delisting plans.
- Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) shares are decreasing over 15% as a director exercises their share options.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is dropping more than 13% as it plans to reenter China.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares are slipping almost 13% on Friday morning.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is dipping close to 12% following a delisting notice.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% today.
