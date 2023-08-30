Why Is Top KingWin (TCJH) Stock Up 39% Today?

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) stock is heading higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese consulting and trading company.
There’s no new press release or filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explains why the stock is up today. Additionally, analysts aren’t offering any new coverage of the stock that could cause today’s rally.
Despite that, shares of TCJH stock are seeing a massive amount of trading today. As of this writing, more than 4.2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 310,000 shares.
This is also the third day in a row that TCJH stock has seen positive movement. The company initially kicked off this rally on Monday and has been on the rise since then. For example, it closed out Tuesday up 8.1% with some 2.5 million shares traded.
What To Know About TCJH Stock
The most important thing traders will want to keep in mind about TCJH is that it’s a penny stock. Top KingWin’s market capitalization is only about $19.765 million and its closed out trading on Tuesday at $1.34 per share.
That matters as penny stocks are often incredibly volatile. The low market cap and trading price makes them easy for investors to manipulate. It’s possible that part of the reason TCJH stock is rising 38.9% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s even more stock market news that traders are going to want to know about below!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock up today, the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday, and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is AgileThought (AGIL) Stock Up 116% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- Inflation Alert: Will the Aug. 31 PCE Report Trigger a Stock Market Crash?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed