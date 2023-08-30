Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday morning and we’re covering the shares rising and falling today!
Moving stocks this morning are a rejection letter, failed clinical trial, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news at the links below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is rocketing more than 62% following its bankruptcy announcement yesterday.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are soaring over 45% without any clear news on Wednesday morning.
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) stock is surging more than 25% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares are gaining over 18% without any clear news to report.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock is increasing close to 14% following a hard drop late yesterday.
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) shares are rising more than 13% after closing a public offering.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is heading almost 13% higher despite a lack of news.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are getting an over 12% boost this morning.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is jumping 12% on Wednesday morning.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares are up more than 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock is crashing over 73% after getting a rejection response from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares are plummeting 26% after lowering its monthly distributions.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is diving more than 23% following a failed Phase III clinical trial.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are tumbling 21% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is taking a close to 19% beating as it prepares for a spinoff.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) shares are sliding over 16% after announcing a strategic agreement.
- Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock is dropping more than 12% without any apparent news.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares are decreasing over 12% on Wednesday morning.
- First Light Acquisition (NYSEMKT:FLAG) stock is falling more than 11% today.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% following a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.