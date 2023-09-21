NIO Stock Alert: Nio Unveils Smartphone for EVs

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a new smartphone.
Nio is targeting owners of its EVs with the launch of this new smartphone. It’s designed to specifically work with the company’s vehicles. Among its abilities are acting as a key fob, checking EV information, controlling functions like self-parking and more.
Nio intends to sell this new smartphone for $890 through its online store. However, the company notes that initial supplies may be limited due to demand. It’s also worth noting that the devices run on Android.
William Li, founder and CEO of Nio, said the following to Bloomberg about the device:
“We want our phone to connect seamlessly with the car, and bring a better user experience to our car owners.”
Nio selling a smartphone to pair to its vehicles seems like a lofty pursuit. It will likely only appeal to the most diehard fans of the EV company. Instead, a better option may have been a standalone app available on all devices.
NIO Stock Movement on Thursday
NIO stock movement today has some 22.9 million shares changing hands. That’s still a far way off from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 62 million shares. With this movement comes a 2.7% drop for NIO stock on Thursday morning. Also, the stock is down 10.9% since the start of the year.
