Why Is Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Stock Up 18% Today?

Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT:ASXC) stock is rising higher on Thursday as investors react to news of a collaboration with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
The big announcement here is Asensus Surgical teaming up with Nvidia to accelerate the development of its Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). The company says that with Nvidia’s help, ISU will be able to offer enhanced augmented intelligence to surgeons.
Asensus Surgical has been utilizing Nvidia’s technology for its Performance-Guided Surgery since 2021. That’s allowed surgeons to better do their jobs with the help of “digital tags, 3D measurement, and enhanced camera control.”
With this new partnership, Asensus Surgical will also gain early access to product roadmaps. This will allow it and Nvidia to work together on the development of the technology. They will also partner on the development, deployment, and commercialization of the technology.
Anthony Fernando, Surgical President and CEO of Asensus Surgical, said the following about the partnership.
“Utilizing NVIDIA’s advanced technologies will allow us to further improve the ISU’s augmented intelligence capabilities and the roadmap of our innovative clinical applications.”
ASXC Stock Movement Today
Heavy trading follows ASXC stock with the announcement of its Nvidia partnership. That has more than 30 million shares of the stock changing hands as of Thursday morning. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.6 million shares.
ASXC stock is up 18.1% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news on Thursday will want to continue reading!
We’re offering up all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about today! Among that is what has shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI), and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock on the move today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- AI Stock Alert: C3.ai Just Issued a BIG Warning
- Why Is Palisade Bio (PALI) Stock Down 46% Today?
- Why Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Down 8% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed