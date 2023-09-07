Why Is Palisade Bio (PALI) Stock Down 46% Today?

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is falling on Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a share offering.
Palisade Bio is selling 2,339,398 shares of PALI stock through a registered direct offering. The company notes that gross proceeds from this sale come to $1,965,094.32. The buyers of these shares are institutional investors. Also, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
Palisade Bio notes that this offering will take place on or about Sept. 11. The company also mentions that it will use the funds gained from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Shares in the offering will be sold at market prices.
How This Affects PALI Stock
This registered direct offering has Palisade Bio increasing the total number of shares available on the market. Doing so causes the stakes of current investors in the company to be diluted. Considering that effect, it makes sense that shares of PALI stock would fall on the news.
Today’s registered direct offering announcement also brings with it heavy trading of PALI stock. As of this writing, over 4.6 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, that’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 2.9 million shares.
PALI stock is down 45.5% as of Thursday morning.
