ChargePoint Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CHPT Job Cuts

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) layoffs are in the news after the EV company announced job cuts alongside its latest earnings report.
According to a press release, ChargePoint is planning a restructure that will result in it cutting 10% of its global workforce. The company says that these layoffs should result in “annual operating expense savings of approximately $30 million.”
ChargePoint expects to suffer $8 million in charges in this reorganization mostly connected to the layoffs. Investors will note that the company primarily expects to record these charges during the third quarter of 2023.
ChargePoint Q2 Earnings
To go along with the layoffs announcement, ChargePoint also reported adjusted EPS of -24 cents and revenue of $150.49 million. Unfortunately for investors in CHPT stock, both of these are below Wall Street’s estimates of -13 cents per share and revenue of $152.83 million.
ChargePoints outlook for the full year of 2023 is also lacking behind estimates. The company expects revenue for the period to range from $605 million to $630 million. That would have it missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $674.94 million for the quarter.
CHPT stock is down 16.7% on Thursday morning. That comes alongside more than 1.3 million shares of the stock changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well above that at about 10.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.