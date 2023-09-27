11X Stock Market Accelerator Summit

Why Is Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Down 25% Today?

FFIE stock is down on offering news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 27, 2023, 8:32 am EDT

  • Faraday Future (FFIE) stock is falling on a share offering program.
  • The company will sell up to $90 million shares of FFIE through this program.
  • Investors will note that this is an at-the-market offering.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is falling on Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a share offering.

A press release from Faraday Future notes that this is an at-the-market offering agreement. It allows the EV company to sell shares from time to time for a total amount of up to $90 million. These transactions will be made through sales agents.

Faraday Future also notes what it expects to do with the money raised from these sales. The company says that any funds from the program will go toward general working capital and corporate purposes.

According to Faraday Future, that includes the following:

“Investment in product and technology development, establishment of global sales and service networks, ramp-up of production, repayment or repurchase of outstanding debt, capital expenditures, potential joint ventures, acquisitions and other business opportunities and purposes.”

FFIE Stock Movement on Wednesday

With today’s stock offering news, more than 1.5 million shares of FFIE stock have changed hands as investors sell the shares. That’s a strong start to the day, considering its daily average trading volume is about 2.6 million shares. This is especially notable since the opening bell hasn’t been rung as of this writing.

FFIE stock is down 24.8% as of Wednesday morning. Shares are also down 88.7% year-to-date.

