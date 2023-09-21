Why Is Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) Stock Moving Today?

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is on the move Thursday after announcing an agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
This new agreement has Heart Test Laboratories’ HeartSciences working with Icahn Mount Sinai to commercialize electrocardiographic artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and assets. This covers” tens of millions of ECG records” that will allow the AI to develop disease detection algorithms.
To go along with that, Heart Test signed a memorandum of understanding with Icahn Mount Sinai. This covers an ongoing collaboration and cooperation for de-identified data access. This has to do with ongoing research and data from HeartSciences’ MyoVista wavECG.
Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences, said the following about the news:
“This is a transformative event for the Company and will significantly strengthen our business, accelerate our development and broaden the range of prospective solutions that we will provide for patients.”
HSCS Stock Movement on Thursday
HSCS stock was initially down during pre-market trading this morning. However, the shares have since recovered and are now up 1.8% as of this writing. That comes as some 34,000 shares change hands, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 89,000 shares.
