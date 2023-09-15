Why Is Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Is Moving Today?

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is on the move Friday after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company provided an update to investors.
According to a press release from Moleculin, the company is preparing to attend the 2023 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting. This is set to take place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 in Dublin, Ireland.
The latest update on its attendance plans includes approval of its abstract for a poster presentation during the event. The company notes that this presentation will cover its Phase 1b/2 Study of liposomal annamycin in patients with previously treated soft-tissue sarcomas (STS) with pulmonary metastases.
Investors that want to know more about this study and what it means for the company will want to keep track of that poster presentation. The presentation is set for Nov. 2 with the presenter being Brian Andrew Van Tine, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine.
How This Affects MBRX Stock
While shares of MBRX stock were initially up during pre-market trading this morning, they’ve given up those gains as of this writing. As a result, the company’s shares are now down 1.8% compared to its prior closing price.
Investors will also note that only about 8,000 shares have changed hands this morning. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 157,000 shares.
