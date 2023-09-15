Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are company updates, earnings reports, a reverse stock split, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is rocketing more than 42% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are soaring over 22% abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation at the CTOS Annual Meeting in November.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is surging more than 18% with heavy trading this morning.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares are rising close to 18% after announcing interim results from a weight loss program.
- Takung Art (NYSEMKT:TKAT) stock is increasing over 17% on Friday morning.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are gaining more than 15% following a fireside chat from its CEO.
- Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) stock is climbing over 13% on Friday morning.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are heading more than 12% higher today.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is jumping over 12% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) shares are up 12% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is diving more than 27% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares are tumbling over 23% after announcing a proposed public underwritten offering.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is decreasing more than 16% on Friday morning.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares are taking an almost 16% beating this morning.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is falling over 15% after announcing a share offering.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are sliding nearly 14% following a rally yesterday.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is dropping more than 13% after announcing a stock offering plan.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are slipping over 13% following its latest earnings release.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is dipping close to 13% on Friday morning.
- Okyo Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after closing a registered direct offering.
