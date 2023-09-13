Why Is Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock Up 69% Today?

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is taking off on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced a sale.
Avalo Therapeutics is selling its rights, title, and interest in assets that are part of the 800 Series to AUG Therapeutics. That includes AVTX-801, AVTX-802, and AVTX-803. The deal is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.
As for payment, AUG Therapeutics is contributing an upfront amount of $150,000 to the purchase. It will also make milestone payments of up to $15 million for each compound. That means the total milestone payments could reach $45 million. It has also taken on $150,000 in liabilities connected to the 800 Series.
Dr. Garry A. Neil, MD, chairman and CEO of Avalo Therapeutics, said this about the deal.
“We are excited to announce the transfer of our 800 series programs for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDGs) to AUG. In AUG’s hands, these programs could advance to provide reliable treatments for patients in need. This divestiture also reaffirms Avalo’s unwavering commitment to executing our strategic focus on our immunology assets, which we believe hold the greatest value and potential for our shareholders.”
AVTX Stock Movement Today
Investors are celebrating the asset sale agreement with heavy trading of AVTX stock. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 10.9 million shares.
AVTX stock is up 69.4% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news for today are in luck!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock moving today, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, and more. All of this news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News For Wednesday
- Why Is Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock Up 95% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- #ElonMuskIsaTraitor Is Trending. Will It Shake Tesla’s Stock Price?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed