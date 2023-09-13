Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all the shares worth watching on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a split, clinical trial updates, public offerings and debuts, and more.
Let’s get into the latest stock market news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock is rocketing more than 95% after announcing a 2-for-1 stock split.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are soaring over 68% after agreeing to sell its rights, title, and assets connected to its 800 Series.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is surging more than 22% without any clear news.
- Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are gaining over 21% after getting IRS approval to be acknowledged as a Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit manufacturer.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is rising close to 20% alongside positive clinical trial results for its cancer treatment.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares are increasing more than 18% despite pricing a public stock offering.
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) stock is climbing over 16% after receiving multiple strategic proposals.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are jumping more than 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is getting an over 13% boost without any clear news today.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are up more than 13% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) stock is plummeting over 36% alongside its public debut this morning.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares are crashing more than 34% after halting a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Kulr Tech (NYSEMKT:KULR) stock is diving 29% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are tumbling over 19% without any news to report.
- Nature Wood (NASDAQ:NWGL) stock is taking a more than 14% beating following its public debut yesterday.
- Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) shares are heading nearly 14% lower following its latest earnings report.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock is sliding over 13% on Wednesday morning.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are dropping more than 12% today.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock is decreasing over 12% today.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 12%.
