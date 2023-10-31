“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Briefly Falls Out of the $1 Trillion Club

Here's what to make of Nvidia's recent impressive decline

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 31, 2023, 2:18 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • After surging to a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion in August, Nvidia (NVDA) has been fighting to stay in the $1 trillion club today.
  • This move has led to a decline of more than 20% from Nvidia’s peak just two months ago.
  • The question many investors have is which direction the next 20% move will be from here.
NVDA stock - NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Briefly Falls Out of the $1 Trillion Club

Source: Sergio Photone / Shutterstock.com

After hitting a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion in late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has felt the macro pressure many stocks in the market have. This company briefly fell out of the $1 trillion club during today’s trading session. NVDA stock is still in the red for the day and fighting to stay just a hair above the $1 trillion market capitalization mark at the time of writing.

Now, that valuation is nothing to scoff at, particularly when one considers where Nvidia started the year. Indeed, the 170% move higher NVDA stock has made on a year-to-date basis alone is incredible, particularly for a company of its size. Intense enthusiasm around the company’s high-performance chips, given the surge of interest around artificial intelligence (AI) technology and machine learning capabilities (being incorporated by seemingly every company out there), has led to this surging valuation.

However, today’s decline of more than 1.2% in NVDA stock appears to be tied to more than simply anxiety over the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision and overall macro pressures. News that the company may lose $5 billion in orders from Chinese high-performance chip orders for 2024 has led this stock lower in today’s session.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news.

NVDA Stock Sinks on Canceled China Orders

Most Nvidia investors are already aware that the U.S. government’s crackdown on high-performance chips used for AI technology and other applications, which could have national security implications, is underway. Specifically, the U.S. had previously ordered that Nvidia and other suppliers of such chips conclude shipping orders by mid-November.

This deadline led many Chinese companies to place heavy orders for Nvidia’s chips in an effort to get these out the door before the ban officially took hold. However, the U.S. government reportedly told Nvidia via letter last week that “the new export restrictions on the sale of high-end chips to countries including China were instead effective immediately.”

That’s a big hit for Nvidia, with some analysts suggesting roughly $5 billion of orders are now effectively canceled, a number that should be material for Nvidia’s next quarterly report. Moving forward, investors and analysts will need to revise their models to exclude sensitive markets included in this chip ban, something that many fear will drive lower valuation multiples moving forward.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor, Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/nvda-stock-alert-nvidia-briefly-falls-out-of-the-1trillion-club/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC