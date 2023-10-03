Why Is AgileThought (AGIL) Stock Up 16% Today?

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that act as a catalyst for today’s rally. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the stock that would explain today’s rise.
Despite that, shares of AGIL stock are taking off alongside heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, that easily surpasses its daily average trading volume of about 4.3 million shares.
What to Know About AGIL Stock
Of course, just because there’s no recent news about AGIL stock doesn’t mean there’s nothing to talk about. That includes the fact that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a little over a month ago.
At that time, AgileThought announced it would go through a 90-day bankruptcy period in order to enact a restructuring of its business. To go along with that announcement, the company announced a deal that will result in it going private once the restructuring is complete.
Blue Torch is behind this with it providing $22 million of financing to aid the restructuring plan. It has also agreed to a stalking-horse bid for the company that would see it acquire all of its assets.
AGIL stock is up 15.6% as of Tuesday morning.
