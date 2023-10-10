Why Is Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Stock Down 8% Today?

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock is falling on Tuesday as investors react to a reverse stock split going into effect today.
That reverse stock split has the company’s board of directors approving the consolidation of 12 shares of BRQS stock into a single share. Doing so increases the price of the company’s stock without affecting its market capitalization.
Borqs Technologies stock will continue to trade under the BRQS stock ticker following the reverse split. However, it will switch over to “G1466B145” as its new CUSIP number following the reverse split.
What’s Behind the BRQS Reverse Stock Split?
Investors will note that this reverse stock split comes after a warning from the Nasdaq Exchange last month. The exchange pointed out the low price of BRQS stock and warned that didn’t meet the minimum market value required for continued listing.
According to the Nasdaq, the company’s market value remains below $35 million. It’s possible this reverse stock split is part of its plan to increase its market value. Borqs Technologies has until March 13, 2024, to regain compliance.
BRQS stock is down 7.7% as of Tuesday morning after seeing larger falls earlier today. This comes with some 6,500 shares traded, as compared to its daily average of 87,000 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.