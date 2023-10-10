Why Is Mobilicom (MOB) Stock Up 49% Today?

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock is on the move Tuesday without any news concerning the cybersecurity company this morning.
Mobilicom hasn’t made any new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or put out any press releases that would be behind today’s rally. Likewise, there’s no new analyst coverage that explains why the stock is rising today.
Despite this, shares of MOB stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading on Tuesday morning. As of this writing, more than 5.7 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 222,000 shares.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind about Mobilicon today is that it’s a penny stock. This comes from the company’s low closing price of $1.45 per share yesterday, as well as its market capitalization of just $6.995 million.
What That Means for MOB Stock
With its penny stock status, MOB is open to extra volatility compared to non-penny stocks. That’s due to how easily retail and day traders can target these stocks for pump and dumps. It could be that’s why the company’s shares are rising today. That also means there’s a danger that a drop will follow today’s rally.
MOB stock is up 48.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
