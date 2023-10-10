Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all the latest news moving shares on Tuesday!
Moving pre-market stock movers this morning are clinical trial data, a stake purchase, a reverse stock split and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is rocketing more than 93% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares are soaring over 58% as it also sees strong early morning trading today.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is surging more than 25% higher with the release of interim Phase 2 clinical trial data.
- Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) shares are gaining over 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) stock is increasing more than 20% with positive coverage of the company.
- Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) shares are rising over 19% on Tuesday morning.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is climbing more than 19% after increasing its stake in True Gold Consortium Pty Ltd.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are jumping over 14% this morning.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock is heading more than 14% higher as it prepares to release study results.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares are up over 12% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock is crashing more than 50% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares are diving over 15% as it prepares for the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2023 this week.
- Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) stock is tumbling more than 14% as it comes off a rally yesterday.
- Molekule (NASDAQ:MKUL) shares are taking an over 12% beating on Tuesday morning.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is sliding more than 11% in early morning trading.
- Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) shares are decreasing over 10% after recently going public.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is falling more than 10% on Tuesday morning.
- Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:GV) shares are dropping close to 10% today.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is slipping over 9% alongside a bankruptcy filing.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% as it prepares for a conference this week.
