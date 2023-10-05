Why Is Meiwu Technology (WNW) Stock Up 70% Today?

Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese e-commerce company.
There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage that would cause this rally.
However, investors will note that shares of WNW stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 24 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 444,000 shares.
One thing traders will want to keep in mind is WNW’s penny stock status. This comes from its low trading price of 95 cents at yesterday’s close, as well as its market capitalization of just $9.614 million.
Why That Matters for WNW Stock
Penny stocks are often incredibly volatile without news. This is typically accompanied by heavy trading volume as retail and day traders pump up the shares. Unfortunately, that also often results in those same investors dumping the shares later, causing the price to plummet. Investors will want to keep that in mind before taking a stake in WNW stock today.
WNW stock is up 70% as of Thursday morning.
