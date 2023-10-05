Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are rising and falling on Thursday as we check out the latest news this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition deal, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock is rocketing more than 95% alongside a $387.4 million acquisition deal.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are soaring over 62% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Molekule (NASDAQ:MKUL) stock is surging more than 31% following a delisting notice.
- Grom Social (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are gaining over 29% without any clear news this morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is rising close to 28% despite a lack of news today.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are increasing more than 25% following a reverse stock split.
- NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) stock is heading over 24% higher after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares are getting a more than 23% boost without any news to report.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) stock is jumping over 17% this morning.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares are up more than 17% following new supplier agreements.
10 Top Losers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock is plummeting over 31% after releasing preliminary Q3 2023 earnings.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares are diving more than 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is tumbling over 14% on Thursday morning.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares are taking a more than 13% beating today.
- Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) stock is falling 12% without any apparent news this morning.
- Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:CATX) shares are dropping over 13% on Thursday morning.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is decreasing nearly 11% following a rally yesterday on plans to increase shareholder value.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares are sliding more than 10% this morning.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock is slipping over 10% after releasing Phase 1 clinical trial results.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after releasing its fiscal Q1 earnings report.
