AMC Stock Alert: Macquarie Issues Big Movie Theater Warning for 2024

2023 hasn’t been kind to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), despite the releases of Barbie, Oppenheimer and the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. Making matters worse, financial firm Macquarie just issued a warning for the box office in 2024. This comes despite the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike resolution. In addition, Macquarie cut its AMC stock price target to $8 from $9, reflecting an 11% drop.
AMC wasn’t the only movie theater company to receive a price target reduction. Macquarie also lowered its target for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) to $21 and its target for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to $25.
AMC Stock: Macquarie Lowers Price Target, Issues 2024 Box Office Warning
For 2024, Macquarie doesn’t expect any film to generate more than $300 million in sales. The firm also provided a list of movies that are expected to sell well next year, such as Deadpool 3, Mufasa: The Lion King and Joker 2.
Meanwhile, Macquarie “remains comfortable” with its fourth quarter box office estimate of $2 billion. For 2024, the firm forecasts $8.9 billion in sales, reflecting a 2% decline from its estimated 2023 numbers and a 22% decline compared with 2019.
B. Riley analyst Eric Wold also recently provided his thoughts on AMC with a much higher price target. Earlier this month, he lowered his fourth-quarter box office estimate to $1.878 billion from $2.167 billion. That would bring his 2023 box office estimate to $8.927 billion from $9.216 billion. For 2024, he expects box office revenue of $8.609 billion, down by a significant 10.5% from his prior estimate of $9.617 billion. He also lowered his 2025 estimate to $9.920 billion from $10.299 billion. His 2025 estimate is about 87% of pre-pandemic levels as some movie-goers shift to streaming and other readily available entertainment channels.
The analyst still remains “positive” about the industry:
“With our view that moviegoing demand remains strong in the post-pandemic era and that a hiccup in 2024 is only a reflection of strike-driven production delays, we remain positive on the outlook for the industry.”
Wold carries a “neutral” rating on AMC with a price target of $15, implying an upside of about 120%.
