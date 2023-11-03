SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

CVNA Stock Alert: What Analysts Are Saying After Carvana’s Q3 Earnings

CVNA stock is rising after its earnings report

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 3, 2023, 10:50 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Carvana (CVNA) stock is being talked about by analysts on Friday.
  • That follows the release of its latest earnings report.
  • The company’s shares are climbing higher even with some price target drops.
CVNA Stock - CVNA Stock Alert: What Analysts Are Saying After Carvana’s Q3 Earnings

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is on the move Friday as analysts weigh in on the used-car retailer following its latest earnings report.

To summarize that earnings report, results were mixed with adjusted earnings per share of -69 cents alongside revenue of $2.77 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting adjusted EPS of -78 cents on revenue of $2.79 billion.

Adding to this earnings report is a warning from Carvana concerning its Q4 outlook. The company says it expects a sequential decline in retail units sold. It pins this on industry and seasonal patterns.

Let’s get into what these earnings results have analysts saying about CVNA stock below!

CVNA Stock Analysts’ Opinions

CVNA stock is up 9.3% on Friday with its latest earnings release. The company’s shares have seen 7.6 million units change hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 8.7 million shares.

There are even more of the most recent stock market stories that traders are going to want to read about below!

We’re offering up all of the stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Friday! That includes everything happening with Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock and Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) stock. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/cvna-stock-alert-what-analysts-are-saying-after-carvanas-q3-earnings/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC