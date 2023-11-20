Why Is Blue Star Foods (BSFC) Stock Up 39% Today?

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is climbing higher on Monday after the company revealed details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
The big news here is the company’s meeting will be taking place on Dec. 27, 2023. It will start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and shareholders on record as of Oct. 30, 2023, can vote in the meeting.
With that said, let’s go over the matters that shareholders can vote on in the Blue Star Foods 2023 annual meeting below!
BSFC Stock: Shareholder Meeting Details
- The first matter is the company seeking to increase its shares to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- The second matter also has the company holding a similar vote over share count and Nasdaq listing compliance.
- Next on the list is traders voting on the election of six directors to the company’s board, who will each serve three-year terms.
- Another topic that investors will vote on is ratifying MaloneBailey, LLP as the company’s registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending on Dec. 31, 2023.
- Finally, the last subject is the ability to transact other business at the meeting or allow for an adjournment or postponement of it.
BSFC stock is up 38.6% on Monday morning, with more than 17 million shares changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 2.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.