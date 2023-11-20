Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a delisting notice, clinical trial news, a proposed share offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is rocketing more than 232% despite a delisting notice.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are soaring over 59% after announcing details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is surging more than 46% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) shares are increasing over 35% with strong early morning trading.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) stock is rising more than 22% as it also sees heavy pre-market trading.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are climbing over 19% after publishing new clinical trial data.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is gaining more than 19% after announcing a partial spinoff of its Bentrio business.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares are heading close to 18% higher with increased early morning trading.
- GD Culture (NASDAQ:GDC) stock is jumping over 17% after amending a securities purchase agreement.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are up more than 17% without any clear news on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Wang & Lee Group (NASDAQ:WLGS) stock is diving nearly 20% following a massive rally on Friday.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) shares are tumbling almost 17% as it also underwent an unexpected rally on Friday.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock is taking an over 16% beating alongside major activity during Friday trading.
- Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares are sliding more than 16% after a Friday rally.
- Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) stock is decreasing over 15% after its shares jumped in the prior day of trading.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are dropping more than 14% on Monday morning.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is falling over 14% today.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares are slipping more than 12% on a proposed stock offering.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is dipping 12% after rallying Friday on a stock analysis.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 12% ahead of a reverse stock split.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.