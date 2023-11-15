Why Is Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) Stock Down Today?

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company released its most recent earnings data.
The latest earnings data from the company includes diluted earnings per share of -38 cents. That’s a massive improvement over the -$3.90 that was reported in the same period of the year prior. A lack of analyst coverage means there’s no estimate to compare this information to.
Moving on to revenue, Mobiquity Technologies brought in $177,271. That’s worse than the $904,223 reported during the third quarter of 2022. Yet again, there are no analyst estimates to compare this to.
Mobiquity Technologies also includes the following warning in its earnings report:
“Without sufficient revenues from operations, if the Company does not obtain additional capital, the Company will be required to reduce the scope of its business development activities or cease operations. The Company may explore obtaining additional capital financing and the Company is closely monitoring its cash balances, cash needs, and expense levels.”
MOBQ Stock Movement on Wednesday
Mobiquity Technologies stock is seeing strong trading volume this morning, with some 29,000 shares changing hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 32,000 shares.
Investors will also note that shares of MOBQ stock are down 2.6% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.