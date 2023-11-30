Why Is Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Stock Down 35% Today?

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical technology company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Wednesday.
During normal trading hours yesterday, shares of VVOS stock rallied 831.8% higher. That came alongside 46 million shares changing hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 950,000 shares.
The incredible rise in VVOS’ stock price came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its sleep apnea treatment device. This covers its removable CARE oral applications.
That’s a big deal for VVOS stock as this marks the first time the FDA has approved such a device. Outside of this, sleep apnea treatments are limited to CPAP or surgical neurostimulation implants.
VVOS Stock Movement Today
Considering the incredible rally shares of VVOS stock saw yesterday, it makes sense it would give up some of those gains in the following days. However, it’s not due to a major selloff.
As of this writing, around 370,000 shares of VVOS stock have been traded. That’s still a ways off from the company’s daily average mentioned above.
Investors will also note that VVOS stock is down 35.1% as of Thursday morning. However, it’s still up 121% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.