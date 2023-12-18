ADBE Stock Alert: Adobe and Figma Terminate Merger Agreement

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is in the news Monday as investors react to the company no longer moving forward with merger plans with Figma.
According to a press release from Adobe, the two companies came to a mutual agreement to end the $20 billion merger deal. Investors will remember that this would have seen Adobe acquire Figma with a mix of cash and stock.
Adobe also says that the reason for the termination of the merger is decisions made by regulators in Europe and the U.K. These don’t leave it with a path to move forward with the deal, which is why the two companies are calling it off.
Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO of Adobe, said the following about the news.
“While Adobe and Figma shared a vision to jointly redefine the future of creativity and productivity, we continue to be well positioned to capitalize on our massive market opportunity and mission to change the world through personalized digital experiences.”
How This Affects ADBE Stock
Despite news of the merger termination, shares of ADBE stock are up 1.5% as of Monday morning. That comes alongside some 221,000 shares changing hands. That’s still a far way off from its daily average trading volume of about 2.9 million shares.
It makes sense that ADBE shares are getting a boost from today’s news. In these types of mergers, the company making the acquisition often sees its stock dip on the news. That has today’s jump helping ADBE regain lost ground. It could also be that investors weren’t a fan of the merger plan.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.