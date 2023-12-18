Why Is iCoreConnect (ICCT) Stock Up 49% Today?

ICoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock is rising higher on Monday even without any clear news from the cloud-based software and technology company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why ICCT stock is up today. Likewise, no analysts are offering new coverage of the shares this morning.
Despite that, shares of ICCT stock are seeing heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 6.2 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 439,000 shares.
Investors will keep in mind that ICCT is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of $1.70 and its market capitalization of only about $14.789.
What That Means for ICCT Stock
Being a penny stock brings with it certain risks that might be affecting ICCT shares today. That includes the ease at which certain traders can pump and dump the company’s stock.
If that’s what’s happening this morning, then investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in ICCT stock right now. The stock will likely lose the gains its seen today in the near term.
ICCT stock is up 48.8% as of Monday morning but is down 56% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
