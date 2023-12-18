Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on for Monday!
Moving stocks are an acquisition deal, delisting update, bankruptcy filing and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock is rocketing close to 53% without any clear news this morning.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are soaring more than 51% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock is surging over 34% with strong early morning trading.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) shares are increasing more than 27% on an acquisition deal with Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY).
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock is rising over 27% on news of an investment in the company.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares are gaining more than 27% without any obvious news.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock is heading over 23% higher following approval of a new drug application.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are getting a more than 21% boost on Monday morning.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is jumping over 20% today.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares are up more than 18% on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock is crashing over 53% alongside a bankruptcy filing.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares are plummeting more than 51% as it prepares to be delisted.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is diving over 22% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Chavant Capital (NASDAQ:CLAY) shares are tumbling more than 20% this morning.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is taking an over 18% beating after announcing a secondary share offering.
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares are decreasing nearly 18% with the departure of its Chief Financial Officer.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is dropping more than 17% this morning.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NASDAQ:SFE) shares are falling over 17% on Monday.
- Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) stock is sliding more than 16% alongside a short report.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 16% this morning.
