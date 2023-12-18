Why Is Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Stock Up 37% Today?

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock is up on Monday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the shares.
What we do know is that TCRT stock is experiencing incredibly heavy trading on Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 49 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive gain compared to its daily average trading volume of about 3.6 million shares.
One thing that traders will want to keep in mind is that TCRT is a penny stock. That comes from Alaunos Therapeutics’ prior closing price of just 5 cents and its market capitalization of only about $10.949 million.
Why That Matters to TCRT Stock
Being a penny stock opens Alaunos Therapeutics up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes volatility as retail and day traders pump the stock.
Of course, this also means those same traders might dump the stock in the near future once the rally has peaked. That makes jumping into TCRT stock right now a risky investment.
TCRT stock is up 36.9% as of Monday morning. The stock was down 92.8% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
