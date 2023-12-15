SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Good News! The Congressional Budget Office Says a Soft Landing Is Here.

CBO predicts U.S. economic growth will slow while dodging a recession

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Dec 15, 2023, 4:30 pm EST

  • The CBO recently updated its economic forecasts from 2023 to 205.
  • The nonpartisan agency believes the U.S. economy will avoid a recession, successfully achieving its long-rumored soft landing trajectory.
  • With the Fed recently stating it will cut rates at least three times in 2024, Wall Street is increasingly hopeful about the country’s economic future.
The growing swarm of “soft landing” believers recently gained an important new member: the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Earlier today, the CBO released an economic projections report predicting the U.S. economy will avoid a recession next year.

What do you need to know about the latest pressing economic forecast?

Well, according to the nonpartisan agency, the U.S. economy will grow at a slightly slower rate in 2024 and experience slightly higher unemployment. Indeed, the CBO estimates the economy will grow 1.5% in 2024, slower than the 2.5% estimate released back in February, citing weakening consumer spending and softening corporate investment.

Specifically, the CBO predicts unemployment will climb to 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and likely remain that high through 2025. It also forecasts that inflation will fall to just 2.1% in 2024, essentially achieving the Federal Reserve’s long-stated inflation goal.

Worth noting is that the CBO itself points out that its projections are “highly uncertain, and many factors could lead to different outcomes.”

CBO Fuels Soft Landing Hopes

While the report isn’t purely positive, Wall Street is clearly more preoccupied with the fact that the CBO doesn’t believe the country will enter a full-fledged economic downturn.

Indeed, since the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday, hopes for a soft landing have reached a fever pitch. It seems all of Wall Street has been on cloud nine since the central bank hinted at three or more rate cuts in 2024, which has been evident in the stock market rally since Wednesday.

Reasonably so, falling interest rates are typically conducive to stronger economic growth and improved consumer spending.

Despite this, concerns remain elevated over the likelihood of a soft landing. Some firms continue to hold expectations of a recession in 2024 despite evidence to the contrary. Regardless, today’s CBO report should ease some investors’ minds heading into an uncertain new year.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

