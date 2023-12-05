SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Wells Fargo Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest WFC Job Cuts

Wells Fargo layoffs are coming in Q4

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 5, 2023, 10:26 am EST

Advertisement

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) layoffs are coming to the financial services company.
  • It plans to pay severance costs between $750 million to $1 billion in Q4.
  • This is due to a lower turnover rate for employees than expected.
Wells Fargo Layoffs - Wells Fargo Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest WFC Job Cuts

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) layoffs are in the news Tuesday as investors react to the financial company revealing plans to reduce its workforce.

According to a statement from Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, the company is planning to pay out severance costs between $750 million to $1 billion during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. He said that these payments will be needed as the company adjusts its headcount amid low turnover rates.

This builds on other layoffs at Wells Fargo already announced this year. That includes some 11,300 jobs, or 4.7% of its employees, so far in 2023. All of this comes as Scharf seeks to keep the company’s workers nearby its various hubs in the U.S.

Wells Fargo Leads Bank Layoffs

Alongside these recent comments came similar talks from other bank CEOs. Just like Wells Fargo, other banks are considering layoffs are employee retention rates remain higher than expected. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is among those planning similar jobs cuts, reports CNBC.

Wells Fargo layoffs are part of a larger trend as companies deal with a tough economy. That includes increased inflation, the high interest rates to combat them and other factors. That’s seen several big businesses lower their headcounts to cut costs.

WFC stock is down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors seeking out even more of the latest stock market stories are in the right place!

We’re covering all of the biggest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes everything happening with shares of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock today. You can read up on these matters at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/12/wells-fargo-layoffs-2024-what-to-know-about-the-latest-wfc-job-cuts/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC