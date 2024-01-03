SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

3 Stocks Riding the Wave of Urban Development Trends

Tap into urban development stocks set to transform the landscape with tech advancements and climate adaptation

By Muslim Farooque, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 31, 2024, 8:16 pm EST

Advertisement

  • Wager on these three urban development stocks riding the wave of AI integration and ESG trends, signaling a smart investment horizon.
  • Zillow (Z): Amidst a challenging real estate market, Zillow’s resilience is highlighted by its diversification into rentals and mortgage innovations, and strategic AI investments to revolutionize property search and valuation.
  • Lennar Corporation (LEN): Excelling in sustainable urban development, Lennar’s fourth-quarter triumph with a Non-GAAP EPS of $5.17 and $11 billion in revenue, coupled with a 32% surge in new orders, underscores its prowess.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP): Brookfield’s impressive operational efficiency and financial performance, including a notable third quarter FFO beat and a consistent EBITDA margin over 60%, make it a formidable force in driving sustainable urban development.
Urban development - 3 Stocks Riding the Wave of Urban Development Trends

Source: Immersion Imagery / Shutterstock.com

In the ever-evolving urban landscape, savvy investors are focusing on urban development stocks poised to capitalize on emerging trends. Retail sector growth is at the forefront, with a solid uptick in retail tenant demand, while the hybrid work model has cemented its place in the corporate world. Simultaneously, the integration of AI in real estate and the increasing focus on climate change adaptation and smart cities are creating opportunities in tech-savvy and ESG-oriented companies.

This landscape, along with the revitalization of downtown areas and the growing need for affordable housing, underscores the lucrativeness of stocks in sustainable urban development, offering robust long-term upside ahead. With that said, three of these stocks have massive potential to evolve in the sphere.

Zillow (Z)

The Zillow logo displayed on a web browser and magnified by a magnifying glass
Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) finds itself at a crossroads in the evolving real estate market. Once riding high on the pandemic-induced property frenzy, the firm has confronted multiple headwinds in the past year. Higher interest rates and a notable shift in homeowner behavior put a damper on demand in 2023. However, there’s plenty to suggest that the digital real estate maven could certainly turn around its future. Zillow’s diversified revenue streams, notably its growth in rentals and mortgage sector innovations, are beacons of resilience amidst a turbulent market. This adaptability hints at a potential comeback in 2024 despite the prevailing uncertainties and industry challenges. Moreover, it boasts an Altman Z score of 3.92, firmly in the safe zone, and a leveraged free cash flow margin of more than 14%.

Furthermore, at the forefront of innovation, Zillow Group is not just weathering the storm; it’s looking to reshape the landscape. Zillow is redefining the real estate sector by doubling down on strategic AI investments. Its arsenal includes a state-of-the-art housing Super App, AI-enhanced natural language search capabilities for seamless property discovery, and precision tools like Zestimate for spot-on valuations. Its initiatives pave the way for a new era of intelligent, efficient and tech-driven urban development.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar (LEN) website homepage. Lennar logo visible on the phone screen
Source: madamF via Shutterstock

As a titan among national homebuilders, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) firmly established itself as a key player in urban development and sustainable housing. With it excelling in crafting master-planned communities, Lennar melds residential, commercial, and recreational spaces into vibrant, cohesive environments. Moreover, its transformative touch in revitalizing downtown areas and its commitment to smart city technologies, including solar panels and energy-efficient systems, positions it at the forefront of urban innovation.

Despite the record-high interest rates last year, Lennar’s performance has been remarkable, surpassing analyst expectations with aplomb. Moreover, its fourth-quarter results speak volumes with a robust Non-GAAP EPS of $5.17, besting estimates by 57 cents, and staggering revenues of roughly $11 billion, marking a 7.9% year-over-year increase. The company’s ability to sustain and grow in a challenging economic landscape is highlighted by a 32% surge in new orders, a backlog of 14,892 homes valued at $6.6 billion, and a 19% bump in home deliveries.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A phone displaying the logo for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is a true colossus in the renewable energy realm, commanding more than $800 billion in assets and a staggering 50% market share. Moreover, in the critical sphere of urban development, Brookfield’s focus on green energy marks a significant stride towards sustainable living and climate change mitigation. By reducing urban carbon footprints and promoting healthier environments, it’s effectively steering the green.

Financially, BEP’s performance is as impressive as its environmental impact. Consistently achieving over 10% annual growth in funds from operations and maintaining a solid EBITDA and gross margin of more than 60% in the past five years underscores its operational excellence. Their latest earnings report further cements their status; with a third quarter FFO of 45 cents, beating estimates by six cents, and a revenue increase of 7.3% year-over-year to $1.18 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners’ blend of environmental commitment and financial robustness uniquely positions them as leaders in promoting sustainable urban development.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

Real Estate

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/01/3-stocks-riding-the-wave-of-urban-development-trends/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC