Piper Sandler Hits Apple (AAPL) Stock With Second Downgrade of 2024

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is feeling the heat from Piper Sandler as the firm’s analysts hit the company’s shares with its second downgrade in 2024.
Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar downgraded shares of AAPL stock from an “overweight’ rating to a “neutral” rating today. Investors will note that Barclays dropped the stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating earlier this week.
In addition to that downgrade, the Piper Sandler analyst also dropped the price target for AAPL stock from $220 per share to $205 per share. That’s still a potential upside of 11% over its prior closing price. When Barclays downgraded AAPL shares, it also lowered its price target from $161 each to $160 each.
For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating and price target for AAPL stock is moderate buy and $199.67 per share.
What’s Behind the AAPL Stock Downgrade?
Kumar said the following about Apple in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“We are concerned about handset inventories entering into 1H24 and also feel that growth rates have peaked for unit Sales. Difficult comps from 2023 paired with constant currency headwinds are expected to continue in 1H24 with interest rates remaining elevated.”
AAPL stock is down 1.3% as of Thursday morning as some 11 million shares change hands. Its daily average trading volume is still well above that at 53.6 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.