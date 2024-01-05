Why Is Ainos (AIMD) Stock Up 157% Today?

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the healthcare company’s shares.
Investors will note that more than 8 million shares of AIMD stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 18,000 shares.
It also bears mentioning that Ainos has put out any new press releases of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain today’s gains. The same holds true for analyst coverage with nothing new to report.
AIMD Stock Recently Avoided Delisting
One thing that could be helping out shares of AIMD stock is a delisting update from earlier this week. The company noted that it has avoided delisting by regaining compliance with the minimum bid price for the Nasdaq Exchange.
Today’s rally may be a delayed reaction to that news. It could also be retail and day traders taking an interest in the stock following its recent escape from delisting. Either way, the volatility might make it a risky investment today.
AIMD stock is up 157% as of Friday morning.
