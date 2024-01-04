Why Is Jeffs Brands (JFBR) Stock Up 46% Today?

Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Israel-based e-commerce company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of JFBR stock are up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering updates or new coverage of the stock.
What is happening this morning is the heavy trading of JFBR stock. That has more than 2.5 million shares of Jeffs Brands stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 87,000 shares.
Investors will also note that JFBR is a penny stock. This comes from Jeffs Brands’ low average trading volume, market capitalization of just $3.745 million and its prior closing price of $3.15 per share.
Why That Matters to JFBR Stock
Being a penny stock opens Jeffs Brands up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes certain traders pumping and dumping its shares without any news. This could be what’s happening this morning. That means investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company right now, as a dip could be brewing.
JFBR stock is up 46% as of Thursday morning.
