Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning as we cover all of the biggest market news traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning includes a research agreement, delisting notice, proposed public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock is rocketing more than 78% alongside heavy pre-market trading on Thursday.
- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares are soaring over 56% after entering into a research collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is surging close to 44% with strong early morning trading.
- Arena Group (NYSEMKT:AREN) shares are gaining more than 25% as it also sees heavy trading on Thursday.
- ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock is increasing over 24% without any clear news this morning.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are rising more than 22% with extremely heavy trading this morning.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is climbing over 15% despite a delisting warning.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) shares are heading more than 11% higher today.
- LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) stock is jumping over 11% after appointing a new executive.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) shares are up more than 9% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) is crashing over 55% without any obvious news.
- SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) shares are plummeting 32% alongside a proposed public offering.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock is diving nearly 20% on Thursday.
- Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) shares are tumbling more than 15% after going public last week.
- Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) stock is dropping over 15% without any obvious news.
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) shares are decreasing by almost 15% despite announcing a generative artificial intelligence (AI) program yesterday.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is falling more than 14% after rallying on a funding announcement yesterday.
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) shares are slipping close to 13% on Thursday morning.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is dipping over 10% today.
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% with the resignation of its CEO.
