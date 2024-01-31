Why Is SMX (Security Matters) (SMX) Stock Down 5% Today?

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is slipping on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public offering for its shares.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investors can expect the company to offer up to 15,921,787 shares of SMX stock to the public. The company currently has an assumed offering price of $0.179 for these shares.
SMX (Security Matters) notes that the price of the offering isn’t final. The current price represents a 17.5% discount over the stock’s closing price at the time of the proposal. The final pricing will likely mimic this discount. At the current pricing, SMX (Security Matters) is expecting gross proceeds of $2,778,750 from the public offering.
What This Means for SMX Stock
A public offering would increase the total number of outstanding shares of SMX (Security Matters) stock on the market. Doing so would dilute the current stakes of shareholders in the company. This is likely one reason the stock is falling today.
Adding to that is the pricing of the public offering. With the company considering a discount over its current price, it makes sense that shares would slip on the news.
SMX stock is down 4.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
